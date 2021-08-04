OpenDAO Hits Market Cap of $7.05 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00062214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.88 or 0.00831237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00094116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043051 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

