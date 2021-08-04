Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.
Shares of ATI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. 8,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,681. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.
Allegheny Technologies Company Profile
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
