Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of ATI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. 8,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,681. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

