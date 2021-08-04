Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $14.86 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BABA traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.38. The stock had a trading volume of 409,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,208,016. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.52. The company has a market capitalization of $547.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.87.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

