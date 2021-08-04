Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Update

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 10,780,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.86. 27,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.65. Fluor has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Fluor’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.
About Fluor
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
