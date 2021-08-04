Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Update

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 10,780,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.86. 27,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.65. Fluor has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Fluor’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 56.4% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 70.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

