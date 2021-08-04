HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,400 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 937,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 467.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 553,493 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 2,088.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 495,643 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 239,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,528,000 after acquiring an additional 172,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $3,082,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,635. The stock has a market cap of $947.45 million, a P/E ratio of 113.77, a PEG ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.56. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

