Analysts Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Fidus Investment reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group downgraded Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,372. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.