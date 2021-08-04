BP (LON:BP) PT Raised to GBX 310

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BP. HSBC cut shares of BP to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BP to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 380.83 ($4.98).

Shares of BP traded up GBX 16.35 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 306.10 ($4.00). 72,344,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 310.07. The company has a market capitalization of £61.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £315.25 ($411.88).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

