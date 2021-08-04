Hedeker Wealth LLC Increases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

Shares of MKTX traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,137. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $460.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

