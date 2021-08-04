Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $11.37

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $10.80. Talos Energy shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 2,935 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,208,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

