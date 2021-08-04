Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Announces Earnings Results

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HMN opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

