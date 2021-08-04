Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $436.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $436.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

