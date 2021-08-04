Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of AVNS opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

