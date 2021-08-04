Old Port Advisors Cuts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.70.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.