CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,018 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.89. 7,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,280. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

