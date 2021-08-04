Hedeker Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $99.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,487. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

