Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $8.30 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 64.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 893.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 831,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,161,000 after acquiring an additional 57,659 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,853,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded down $18.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,693.64. 24,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,903. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,492.54. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.