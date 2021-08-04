Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ATKR stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.53. 3,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.49. Atkore has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

