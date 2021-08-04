LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 66,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 313,156 shares.The stock last traded at $86.48 and had previously closed at $83.49.

LIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

