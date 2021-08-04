Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is BNC Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 6.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,366.50 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,463.52.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.