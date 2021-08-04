SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,667 shares of company stock worth $7,421,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEDG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

