Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

REYN stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $35.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

