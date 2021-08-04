Waters (NYSE:WAT) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $397.30 and last traded at $394.52, with a volume of 386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $391.75.

The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $66,587,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Waters by 590.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,921,000 after acquiring an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

About Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

