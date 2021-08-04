Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $26.12. Healthcare Trust of America shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 31,606 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 104.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

