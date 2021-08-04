NICE (NICE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect NICE to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.54 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, analysts expect NICE to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,409. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.99. NICE has a twelve month low of $202.04 and a twelve month high of $288.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NICE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.46.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

