Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Kforce updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.910 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.83-0.91 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $61.26. 112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,802. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $381,103 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

