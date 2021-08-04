Uptrennd Reaches Market Cap of $31,391.90 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $31,391.90 and approximately $63.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 59.7% against the US dollar. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00213973 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

