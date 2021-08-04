BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of NYSE:BGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 8,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,718. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
