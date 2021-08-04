Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 60,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,224. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
