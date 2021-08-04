Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 60,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,224. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.