BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:EGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

