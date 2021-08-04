BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

CII stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 76,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $21.37.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

