BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
CII stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 76,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $21.37.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
