J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.12. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 40.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at $1,207,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at $3,685,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 31.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 73.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JJSF traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,838. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

