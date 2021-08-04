Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 91,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 59,895 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after buying an additional 5,606,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 630,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,618,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

