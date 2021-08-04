Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,629 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.45. 2,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,674. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $55.67.

