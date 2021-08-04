Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,695 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,965,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $177,000.

PFF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. 5,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,214. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

