DAD (DAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.88 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $60.88 million and $730,873.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00061856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.13 or 0.00825915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00093905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00042978 BTC.

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

