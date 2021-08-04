Steven Madden Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,816 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 550% compared to the average volume of 587 call options.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Steven Madden stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,448. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

