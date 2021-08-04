KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund accounts for about 1.4% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.49% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,269,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 145.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 68,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,865. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

