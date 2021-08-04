KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 7.3% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.43. 103,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,240. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

