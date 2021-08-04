Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 513 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 513 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $197,754,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 25,544 shares worth $14,863,632. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $546.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.87. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

