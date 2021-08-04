First United Bank Trust Has $480,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $999.61 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $633.29 and a 12 month high of $1,001.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $911.81. The company has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $940.26.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,141 shares of company stock worth $30,088,535. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.