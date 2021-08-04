Genesis Vision Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $305,233.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for $3.52 or 0.00009026 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $15.58 million and approximately $305,233.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00061856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.13 or 0.00825915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00093905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00042978 BTC.

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

