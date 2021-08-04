Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Update

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $140,990.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 834,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $144,115.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 292,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,156,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 1,748.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,811,000 after buying an additional 1,795,895 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,778,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after buying an additional 1,106,109 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 643.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 626,099 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Quantum stock remained flat at $$6.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,661. Quantum has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $361.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.15.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

