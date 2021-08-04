Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $10.92

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $11.34. Burford Capital shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BUR. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $8,126,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $2,022,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,004,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Burford Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

