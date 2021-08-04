Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Acquired by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,863 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Bancolombia worth $19,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,188,000 after buying an additional 1,097,663 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 17.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,447,000 after purchasing an additional 427,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at $9,844,000. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 61.1% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 415,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the period.

NYSE:CIB opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.36. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

