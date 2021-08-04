DXP Enterprises (DXPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Shares of DXPE opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.05. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $630.86 million, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO David R. Little acquired 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at $38,878,412.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.