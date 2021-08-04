Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $236.93

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $236.93 and last traded at $236.93, with a volume of 1652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.35.
JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.
In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,432,000 after purchasing an additional 828,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,987,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,039,000 after acquiring an additional 489,907 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,207,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,995,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
