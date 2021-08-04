Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $236.93

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $236.93 and last traded at $236.93, with a volume of 1652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.35.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,432,000 after purchasing an additional 828,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,987,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,039,000 after acquiring an additional 489,907 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,207,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,995,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

