Bodycote (LON:BOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $917.50

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 917.50 ($11.99) and last traded at GBX 916.50 ($11.97), with a volume of 42548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 912 ($11.92).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOY shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 837.86 ($10.95).

The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,560.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 866.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.50%.

About Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

