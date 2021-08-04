Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $202.14

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $202.14 and last traded at $202.14, with a volume of 721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67.
Diageo Company Profile (NYSE:DEO)
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
