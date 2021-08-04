Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $202.14

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $202.14 and last traded at $202.14, with a volume of 721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,005,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,851,000 after purchasing an additional 106,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $122,963,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

