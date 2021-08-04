Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $19.03

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.03, but opened at $20.94. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 11,634 shares traded.

RNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. Research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

