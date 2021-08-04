Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 430 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 1.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.31% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $98,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $17.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,514.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,383.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $913.69 and a 52 week high of $1,519.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

